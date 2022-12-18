There are a lot of things that make a story go viral, and only part of it is the importance of the news.

Google search traffic, aggregation from other news outlets or news apps and sharing on social media can all send readers to one of our stories online.

In this mix, you’ll find stories that were published years ago, mixed with explainers, weather, celebrity sightings and significant local breaking news that was frequently updated by our staff of reporters.

For example, some stories routinely gain Google traffic because a TV series will mention a local name, and then viewers search for more information — finding our stories.

The following headlines were the 10 most-read stories on LancasterOnline, listed by number of visitors. We use visitors, rather than page views, to gauge readership. Data is pulled from Parse.ly, an analytics tool used by news sites to track website traffic, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 13.

1. Duck and wave! A look at why Jeep owners put ducks on other Jeeps, and the popular Jeep wave: 245,593 visitors (first published in 2021).

2. A 60-year-old buck is the new PA record typical whitetail: 83,600 visitors.

3. Confused about jean trends? Here’s your 2022 guide to wearing the latest fashions: 82,729 visitors.

4. Owners of Good ‘N’ Plenty close landmark restaurant, put business up for sale: ‘It’s time,’ son of founders says: 61,695 visitors.

5. Parole granted for Temar Boggs, who rescued girl as teen and later pleaded guilty to armed robbery: 58,075 visitors (first published in 2019).

6. Holy batcave: This Marietta home has an underground lair; take a virtual tour [photos]: 37,083 visitors.

7. ATF agents seize guns from Leacock Township property; Amish farmer admits sales: 36,924 visitors.

8. Here’s what Punxsutawney Phil and Lancaster County’s own groundhogs predicted on Groundhog Day 2022 [photos, video]: 36,300 visitors.

9. Justin Bieber ate at City Star Diner in Manheim late Wednesday morning: 35,672 visitors.

10. ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint spotted in Lancaster city Wednesday evening; took photos with engaged couple: 34,269 visitors.