Tony and Emmy Award-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony Kushner is the next speaker CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health is bringing to Lancaster for an evening of conversation about healthy communities.

Kushner will appear at the Fulton Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, preceded by a VIP reception at 5:30.

Kushner, 67, won two Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for his 1993 two-part stage drama, “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” set in the early years of New York’s AIDS epidemic.

The play was turned into a 2003 Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning HBO miniseries starring Meryl Streep and Al Pacino, for which Kushner won an Emmy for writing the script.

Kushner is a four-time Academy Award nominee, for co-writing and co-producing the 2022 Steven Spielberg film “The Fabelmans” and for writing the Spielberg films “Munich” and “Lincoln.”

Kushner also wrote the screenplay for the award-winning 2021 Spielberg film “West Side Story.”

For the Sept. 17 conversation with Kushner, VIP tickets, which include the reception, are $85. Tickets to the evening’s conversation at the Fulton range from $25-$50.

The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health’s Community Conversation Series features the organization’s president, Philip Goropoulos, talking with well-known journalists, activists, authors and others who have distinguished themselves in a variety of fields. The conversation centers around how to form and support healthy communities.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health has previously held similar events featuring sports figure Julius “Dr. J” Erving, chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, author Mitch Albom, CNN host Van Jones, human rights activist Samantha Power and New York Times racial justice correspondent Nikole Hannah-Jones of “The 1619 Project.”

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health is an organization that seeks to improve the health of children and families in the community. The organization is a behavioral health services provider in Lancaster and operates St. John Neumann School for Children and Families in Columbia.

For information and tickets, visit www.EveningwithTonyKushner.com or call 717-397-7625.