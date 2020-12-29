2020's last full moon will be at its biggest and brightest tonight, marking the end of a stellar year for astronomical events.

December's full moon is known as the full cold moon. The Mohawk Native Americans called it that as it signifies the start of winter and cold temperatures, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It goes by many other names, however.

The Cree society would call it the Drift Clearing Moon, the Frost Exploding Trees Moon or the Hoar Frost Moon. The Oglala group called it the Moon of the Popping Trees.

The Haida and Cherokee groups called December's full moon the Snow Moon, and the Western Abernaki group called it the Winter Maker Moon.

In ode to the longest night of the year (Dec. 21), the Mohican group called it the Long Night Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Lancaster County should be able to see the moon clearly tonight, according to AccuWeather. The weather forecasting website predicts clear conditions and chilly temperatures.

The full moon's peak time, or when it's at its most radiant, will be 10:30 p.m. ET.