For those with their eyes to the skies, this Monday night will bring a pleasant treat.

Two separate meteor showers will be visible tonight: the southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids.

This is the first visible meteor shower since May, according to Accuweather.

At its peak, the meteor showers will produce up to 20 visible meteors per hour. The best times to observe will be late Monday into early Tuesday.

Weather conditions for Lancaster County will be clear and humid.

The next meteor shower will be the Perseids, from August 12 to 13.