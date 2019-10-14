The Eastern Lancaster County school board will vote tonight whether to approve a locker room design as it embarks on a potentially $1 million project to add private changing areas and showers to its high school locker rooms.
The project has been in the works since March, when the board was working to craft a policy meant to enhance privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms.
That policy has since been enacted, despite upheaval over an addendum that critics said unfairly isolated transgender students. The policy says the district must provide private, single-user areas for students to change and use the restroom districtwide.
Tonight's vote will mark more progress made toward fulfilling the policy. If approved, the design would go out to bid.