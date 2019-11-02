Every Friday, we release the list of the latest Lancaster County restaurant inspections.

The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Here is a complete list of all restaurant inspections from October.

Oct. 4

An excerpt from Oct. 4: "An excessive amount of old, burnt food residue on the top of the stove and on the catch-tray of the stove. Water flowing from the plumbing from the hand-wash sink at the floor juncture. Back door located of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals."

Oct. 11

An excerpt from Oct. 11: "Cleaning agents/sanitizers used to clean/sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Women’s toilet rooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used."

Oct. 18

An excerpt from Oct. 18: "Food tongs being stored on a gas line which is not a sanitary area. Containers of various sauces stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An open employee's beverage container and a banana was on a food preparation table."

Oct. 25

An excerpt from Oct. 25: "Coffee machine part holding coffee and air pots are not being sanitized as indicated by dusty cap of steramine bottle. Coffee machine part holding coffee and air pots are not being washed, rinsed and sanitized as required. This is indicated by lack of detergent and bottle of steramine not being used."

