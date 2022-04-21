Mayor Danene Sorace appointed interim Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson to the position permanently beginning May 2, the city announced in a press release. City Council will vote on approving the appointment on April 26.

Hutchinson, who has worked in emergency services in the county for 25 years, was shift commander of the A Platoon before he became the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire’s interim chief in January. Hutchinson joined Lancaster city’s department in 2005.

“As the Interim Fire Chief, I have been developing a strategic plan with purpose that will focus on meeting the needs of the community as well as of our personnel,” Hutchinson said, according to the release. ”I am committed to continuous improvement and am looking forward to the opportunity this permanent appointment brings.”

Scott Little, the city’s former fire chief, left the role to lead Manheim Township’s department in January.