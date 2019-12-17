Chief Public Defender Todd Brown will soon be second in charge at the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
District Attorney-elect Heather Adams announced Monday she selected Brown to serve as her first assistant when takes office January 6.
"Brown shares my commitment to justice and possesses a balanced perspective of the criminal justice system," Adams said in a statement. "His extensive trial court experience, vast knowledge of the law and his demonstrated leadership within the Lancaster County criminal justice system all make him an excellent choice for this critical position. I am honored that he has agreed to partner with me as we move the office forward."
Brown has followed a similar career path as Adams, moving from prosecution to defense and back to prosecution.
Before taking the role of chief public defender in 2015, Brown worked in the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office for 15 years, where he pursued homicide cases, preformed grand jury investigations and served as head of the Homicide by Vehicle Unit, Adams’ statement said.
Brown did not immediately return a request for comment.
Brown earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctorate from The Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University.
Earlier this year, Brown sought a seat on the Court of Common Pleas. He lost a bid in Februrary for endorsement by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. The organization instead endorsed current District Attorney Craig Stedman, who is slated to be sworn in as a county judge in January.
Brown will replace Travis Anderson, who had been serving as first assistant since June. Adams said Anderson "has been an integral part of the transition for her and that he will be a valuable member of her team moving forward."
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, which has authority to appoint the chief public defender, did not immediately return a request for comment on who will replace Brown.