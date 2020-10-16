As forecaster John Banghoff spoke Thursday afternoon, pedestrians in short sleeves strolled across sidewalks in downtown Lancaster city, where the sun shone through blue skies and the temperature reached 75 degrees.

“That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above normal,” said Banghoff, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

But that warm weather likely is short-lived, he said. An impending cold front is expected to drop temperatures by as much as 36 degrees by Saturday morning.

“It happens ... but we don’t get it that often,” Banghoff said of the drastic drop.

The cold front is expected to be ushered in today by rain showers, which could deliver as much as three-quarters of an inch in parts of Lancaster County, the forecaster said, calling it a typical fall storm.

“There could be some scattered showers throughout the day,” he said, guessing it will be the wettest in the late afternoon.

To the east, including near Philadelphia, more rain could fall, he said.

A National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of rain for almost all of today, and temperatures likely will continue to drop over the course of the day, Banghoff said.

He explained that today’s warmest temperature likely will have been recorded about midnight, near 60 degrees.

Heading into the evening, it’s expected that temperatures will drop to the low 40s or upper 30s, Banghoff said. That’s “a few” degrees below normal, he said.

Those cold temperatures won’t stick around too long, with forecasters predicting a gradual warmup into next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures again could reach 70 degrees, according to the service’s forecast.

Banghoff described the fluctuation between warm and cool temperatures as a “typical fall thing.”

However, Banghoff said early indications show that the months ahead could remain on the slightly warmer side.

That’s according to a winter outlook published Thursday by officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which shows a modest chance for warmer temperatures in the northeastern United States, including Pennsylvania and Lancaster County.

Those interested in reading more about the 2020-21 winter outlook can view it on the NOAA website at climate.gov/winter2020.