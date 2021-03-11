Today's weather in Lancaster County could be the warmest March 11 on record in the past four decades.

Temperatures will break into the 70s today, with highs predicted near 73, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

AccuWeather is predicting a high near 75.

Both have the potential to break a 1977 record temp of 72 degrees.

The coldest day on record for March 11 was in 1938, where the temperature was 8 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service said that today will likely be the warmest day since early November, adding that temperatures are 20-30 degrees above average for this time of year.

No need for your winter coat this morning: temperatures are 20-30°F ABOVE average for this time of year. Today's high temperatures are likely to be the warmest since November 11th, 2020, with many places surpassing the 70°F mark this afternoon! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ifbsxb2b4J — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 11, 2021

There's also an elevated risk of wildfires, due to wind gusts around 15 mph, along with the high temps.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning before the sun breaks through later in the day. Sun protection is needed, as the UV index is at 4, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, before temps begin to drop back down heading into the weekend.

Friday is predicted to be in the 60s and temps will drop to the low-50s through the weekend.

Tonight's low is forecast at 55 with a 25% chance of rain, according to AccuWeather.