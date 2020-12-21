Though a large storm dumped several inches of snow on the Lancaster County area last week, don't be fooled: winter actually starts today.

Dec. 21 marks the winter solstice, otherwise known as the longest night of the year — 15 hours, 41 minutes and 32 seconds, according to timeanddate.com.

This happens because the Earth is on a tilted axis.

Though the Earth is at one of its closest points to the sun today, the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun, marking the start of winter.

After today, daylight hours will get progressively longer until June 21, 2021, also known as the summer solstice.

The southern hemisphere, including South America, Africa, Australia and parts of Asia, is celebrating the first day of summer.