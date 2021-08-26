Temperatures on Thursday could feel like 102 degrees at times, factoring in the humidity, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Lancaster County is under a hazardous weather outlook today as heat indices are expected to be between 95 and 102, NWS said.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like, factoring in the humidity and air temperature.

Today will be a high of 92 with 90% humidity, NWS said. It will drop to a low of 72 tonight.

There's a 20% chance of rain later in the evening, with a chance of thunderstorms happening before 11 p.m.

Lancaster's temperature will start to drop back into the high 80s heading into the weekend, with Friday expected to be the final day in he 90s, according to NWS.

There's a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday after 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday are similar, both with a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures in the high-80s.

