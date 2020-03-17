Molly Wallace and Kim Barnes are neighbors and regular Lancaster Central Market shoppers.

So it wasn't that unusual to find them at market Tuesday afternoon.

The rubber gloves were unusual, though.

Can't be too careful, Barnes figured, given the COVID-19 outbreak that is rapidly altering daily life amid declarations of national, state and local emergencies.

"We were concerned that market would be closed, but we were delighted to find it open," said Wallace, 57. She tries to shop at market at least once a week, "But I will confess to hitting Costco and stocking up," she said.

That's where she picked up two 100-count boxes of the gloves, a pair of which she gave to Barnes. Wallace is a truck driver who delivers food from farms and figures she'll need the gloves for work.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry," added Barnes, 61, who works in sales.

While Wallace was happy that market was open, she said it also fulfills a social need. It's where she sees friends and neighbors. And, in these times of uncertainty, it's important to support small businesses, he said.

Among Wallace's purchases: Milk, strawberries and "‘quarantine’ shoo-fly pie." Barnes had some "quarantine" whoopie pies.

Though the women had given the treats the tongue-in-cheek modifier, they were taking the outbreak seriously.

"It is deadly serious and people need to be social distancing," Wallace said.

Inside Central Market, tables for eating had been removed and signs encouraged people not to linger, but for the most part, it was business as usual.

To be sure, there were about half as many customers as might normally be expected.

But officials view the market as an essential business, said Dani Decker, communications manager.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We felt it was our duty to remain open so customers can have access to fresh produce, meat, dairy and poultry," she said.

And for many customers, she said, market is where they do most of their food shopping. As such, market is expected to be open Friday and Saturday.

Of market's 67 stands, 56 were open Tuesday. Of those that weren't, according to Decker, some were run by older people who felt they could be at risk.

At Root’s Country Market & Auction near Manheim, the story was the same.

Between about 7:15 and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 100 calls came in from customers wanting to know if it would be open, said market master Thomas Longenecker.

Though market officials paid close attention to state officials’ directive that non-essential businesses close on Monday afternoon, Longenecker said it was a quick decision to open Tuesday.

"We've always promoted the food side of the market," he said.

As with Central Market, many Root’s customers rely on the market for much of their food purchases. And a good many are Amish and Mennonite.

Longenecker said one customer told him that she shops for people who cannot get out and appreciated the ability to buy in bulk. She bought 40 pounds of bananas, he said.

Not all of Root’s standholders sell food, of course. Beanie Babies, leather goods, knick-knacks and a host of other items were also on sale Tuesday morning.

Longenecker said he wasn't about to tell those standholders not to come while allowing food purveyors to open.

And, he said, "There are a lot of aisles in the grocery store that you don't eat."

For more coverage: