Three Lancaster County residents have been arrested for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They are:

Samuel Lazar

Lazar, of Ephrata, was arrested in July 2021. During the Capitol riot, he was caught in multiple videos and photos urging on rioters and discharging pepper spray at police officers.

Dressed in a tactical vest and wearing goggles, Lazar was referred to by online sleuths with the hashtag “#FacePaintBlowHard,” a reference to the camouflage makeup he wore on his face.

Lazar, 37, has been in detention ever since his arrest. The federal court docket shows no status change, i.e., no notation of a trial, plea agreement or conviction.

Nevertheless, the federal Bureau of Prisons website shows Lazar with a release date of Sept. 13. Efforts by LNP | LancasterOnline and other media organizations to learn more about Lazar’s case were rebuffed by a federal judge in May, backed by both federal prosecutors and Lazar’s defense attorney.

Michael Lopatic Sr.

Lopatic Sr., of Manheim Township, was charged with repeatedly punching a police officer in the head outside the Capitol during the riot and ripping the body camera off a second officer and later throwing it away. He was arrested at his home Feb. 3, 2021, and was held in federal detention until April 26, 2021.

Lopatic died in July 2022 before he could be brought to trial. He had been released to home confinement pending trial, and court records filed by his attorney show Lopatic suffered from a number of medical conditions.

Edward McAlanis

McAlanis, of East Cocalico Township, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully parading in the Capitol. McAlanis, 43, documented his entry into the building with photographs that he posted to social media, which led to charges after the images were reported to police.

McAlanis said he was only inside the Capitol for 10 to 15 minutes.

In February 2022, he was sentenced to two years probation and was required to perform 60 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution.

Before his arrest in July 2021, he served on the East Cocalico Township’s recreation board. He resigned shortly after his arrest. The township website currently lists and Eddy McAlanis as a member.