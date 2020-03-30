Vandals slashed tires on 24 vehicles on the east side of Lancaster Township over the weekend, causing $5,400 damage, Manheim Township police said Monday.

The vehicles were parked in the 1100 blocks of Jamaica Road and East Orange Street and the 100 block of Riverside Avenue.

Witnesses and home surveillance cameras spotted juveniles on the streets during the vandalism.

The tire slashings occurred while police were also investigating a spree of joy-riding vehicle thefts, with the vehicles being recovered intact and not being dismantled for parts.

Four vehicles were stolen over the weekend from the western part of Lancaster Township. There were recovered as of Monday morning.

Most of the vehicles were unlocked, and had spare keys inside, police said.