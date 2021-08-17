A York man who was wanted in Lancaster County after police said he nearly struck an officer with a car was arrested in South Carolina on Sunday after an hours-long standoff that started after a Tinder date that turned sour, according to a report by The Sun News.

Police in Horry County, South Carolina, were involved in a two-hour standoff with Corry Maurice Brooks, 32, who was wanted on numerous charges including aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and institutional vandalism of an educational facility, The Sun News said.

The standoff began Sunday after a man received alarming text messages from his ex-girlfriend, leading him to believe she was in danger, according to the report.

The man told police his ex-girlfriend went on a Tinder date with Brooks and brought him back to her home near Conway, The Sun News said. The woman later texted the man saying she was afraid Brooks was going to kill her.

Police arrived at the woman’s home to conduct a welfare check, but were unable to get in touch with her, according to the report. Officers could hear the voices of a man and woman through the walls, and at one point saw a blind move at the front of the residence.

Brooks would not exit the home despite police orders, The Sun News said.

A SWAT team, negotiations teams and special operations began working to get Brooks to come outside.

Brooks was eventually brought out in handcuffs in front of dozens of spectators around 2 p.m., according to the report. He was booked at 2:40 p.m. into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, charged with being a fugitive and has no bond set.

Brooks was taken to a holding facility to await extradition back to Pennsylvania, Manheim Township police said in a news release Monday.

Police said Brooks nearly struck an officer and rammed a police cruiser in his attempt to flee a parking lot in the 300 block of Waterford Court in Lancaster Township around 8:32 p.m. on June 25. An unnamed Manheim Township officer fired eight shots toward Brooks as he drove away, the district attorney’s office said, all of which struck the car, though none were believed to have penetrated the vehicle or hit Brooks.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams determined last week that the officer was justified in his use of force. Dashcam footage from a police cruiser was used to corroborate the officer’s version of events.

Court documents do not yet list a preliminary hearing date for Brooks.