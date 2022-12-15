The first winter storm of the season encrusted Lancaster County with a sheet of ice during rush hour Thursday morning, causing some crashes and resulting in a few power outages.

No one was seriously injured, but traffic on one of the major arteries from the suburbs into the city was halted for hours to clean up a crash involving at least half a dozen cars.

Public schools, libraries and community centers operated on two-hour delays or closed for the day.

Meteorologist David Martin with National Weather Service in State College said Thursday evening that close to an inch of total rainfall fell at Lancaster Airport on Thursday. He said ice primarily fell in areas to the east and north of Lancaster County.

A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said Thursday afternoon that crews responded to a few crashes as the precipitation fell during the morning rush, adding it was "nothing out of the ordinary."

The most serious crash involved several vehicles on the Walnut Street extension of Route 23, between Route 30 near Greenfield and the city. State Department of Transportation cameras showed at least six cars being towed from the scene at 8:30 a.m.

Published reports indicated all lanes of the four-lane highway had been shut down for a time.

Police also said a vehicle collided with a plow truck early Thursday morning in Penn Township. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the crash happened in the 400 block of South Main Street.

No one was seriously injured.

The department reported responding to five crashes as a result of roadway conditions and other factors, noting the crashes didn't result in serious injuries and were cleared without major traffic impacts.

PPL's outage map indicated that about 100 customers were without power during the peak of the outages -- by Thursday evening, 50 customers were without power in the entire county.