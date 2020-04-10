In a sharp contrast from Wednesday’s summer-like weather, severe thunderstorms and heavy winds caused damage across the county Thursday.

And while the storms are over for now, 70-degree days aren't in the forecast anytime soon.

While this weekend’s forecast doesn’t include rain and gusty winds, temperatures are expected to drop, Eric Horst, a meteorologist at Millersville University, said in a special weather discussion.

Friday's forecast is a high of 54 with wind chills in the 30s and 40s, Horst said. Friday night's temperatures are expected to drop around freezing, "a level we've not reached in three weeks" since March 22.

In fact, April 10 will kick off a cold spell, which will last until April 24, Horst forecast.

"Sure, there can be a warm day or two here and there," Horst said, but for the next two weeks weather will be chilly.

NWS described Friday’s drop into 30s as “well below normal for early April,” and added that the weekend’s temperatures will rise to a “seasonable” level for Easter weekend.

