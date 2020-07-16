Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 97,665 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also confirmed that Pa. has seen 6,957 deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,906 total cases and 388 total deaths to date, as of Wednesday morning.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that the county has actually seen 369 deaths related to COVID-19.

To date, 870,984 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

