my mask protects you your mask protects me

Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this on its Facebook page May 4, 2020, with the message: "My mask protects you, your mask protects me 😷 You can't always see if someone around you has a compromised immune system or underlying medical condition. Protect others from COVID-19 by wearing a mask when you leave home + keeping at least 6 feet between yourself + others."

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 12:17 p.m.

Pennsylvania has now seen 88,074 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state reported 6,612 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 4,504 cases and 365 virus-related deaths to date, according to the department of health.

To date, 702,199 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:22 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 87,242 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported Wednesday 6,687 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 4,464 total cases and 364 total COVID-19 deaths to date, according to the state's department of health.

Sign up for our newsletter

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 347 total virus-related deaths. The coroner office's dashboard says that the county has seen 346 deaths, but coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday evening that it has seen 347.

To date, 689,562 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next

Tags