As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 87,242 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported Wednesday 6,687 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 4,464 total cases and 364 total COVID-19 deaths to date, according to the state's department of health.

Effective immediately, masks are mandatory in all public spaces in Pennsylvania. Individuals are required to wear face coverings if they are: ✔️outdoors + unable to consistently maintain a distance of 6 feet from individuals who are not members of their household — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 1, 2020

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 347 total virus-related deaths. The coroner office's dashboard says that the county has seen 346 deaths, but coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday evening that it has seen 347.

To date, 689,562 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

