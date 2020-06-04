Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 updates.

Posted 12:02 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 73,942 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reports 5,817 deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/4/20 at 12:00 am):• 537 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 73,942 total cases statewide • 5,817 deaths statewide• 416,942 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 4, 2020

Lancaster County has 3,301 positive cases and 315 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 416,942 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Department of Health also indicates that 69% of individuals have recovered from COVID-19. A person is considered recovered if a case has not been reported as a death and if it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test or onset of symptoms

Posted 7:03 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 73,405 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 5,742 deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,267 positive cases of the virus, as well as 310 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday that the county has seen 302 deaths.

To date, 408,269 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

