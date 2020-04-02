Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for new information.

Posted 12:00 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that the state is now up to 7,016 positive cases of the coronavirus. This is up 1,211 from yesterday's total of 5,805.

Of those 7,016 people, 203 are Lancaster County residents. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

There are 90 reported deaths across the state, up from yesterday's total of 74. Four are from Lancaster County.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

To date 47,698 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/2/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,211 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 7,016 total cases statewide • 90 total deaths statewide• 47,698 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 2, 2020

Posted 9:38 a.m.

The Wolf administration's business exemption submission period ends on Friday, April 3, according to a press release.

When Gov. Wolf ordered for nonessential businesses to close in Pennsylvania, his administration set up an exemption process for businesses wanting to stake their claim as essential.

By March 31, the Department of Community and Economic Development had received 32,474 exemption requests.

Posted 6:46 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 5,808 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 157 are Lancaster County residents. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

Seventy-four deaths were reported as related to the virus as of Wednesday at 12:00 a.m.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The state department of health reported that 42,427 residents of Pennsylvania had tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- An employee at Weis Markets in Willow Street tested positive for COVID-19.

- Truckers are dealing with limited access to resources in Lancaster County.

- Lancaster County President Judge Ashworth issued further restrictions on court functions. Court business has been suspended through April 30.

- Bishops and church leaders in the county are changing up how to celebrate Holy Week in light of social distancing rules.

- The county is scrambling to not undercount people as stay-at-home orders impact how the census conducts its surveys.

- Local nonprofit Rebel Cause has been making 700 meals a week for the homeless since the coronavirus pandemic started.

- Gov. Tom Wolf granted an extension for firearm permits. Permits that expired on March 19, 2020, or later have been extended to May 30, 2020.

- Here are all the cases of coronavirus that we know of in Lancaster County nursing homes.

What to read next