Posted 7:07 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania is up to 92,148 total cases of COVID-19 to date, says the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,812 total deaths.

Lancaster County had seen 4,673 total cases and 372 total deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 359 total deaths from the virus to date.

To date, 774,378 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

