Pennsylvania now has 5,808 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 157 are Lancaster County residents. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

Seventy-four deaths were reported as related to the virus as of Wednesday at 12:00 a.m.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

The state department of health reported that 42,427 residents of Pennsylvania had tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- An employee at Weis Markets in Willow Street tested positive for COVID-19.

- Truckers are dealing with limited access to resources in Lancaster County.

- Lancaster County President Judge Ashworth issued further restrictions on court functions. Court business has been suspended through April 30.

- Bishops and church leaders in the county are changing up how to celebrate Holy Week in light of social distancing rules.

- The county is scrambling to not undercount people as stay-at-home orders impact how the census conducts its surveys.

- Local nonprofit Rebel Cause has been making 700 meals a week for the homeless since the coronavirus pandemic started.

- Gov. Tom Wolf granted an extension for firearm permits. Permits that expired on March 19, 2020, or later have been extended to May 30, 2020.

- Here are all the cases of coronavirus that we know of in Lancaster County nursing homes.

