Posted 8:33 p.m.

According to the Lancaster County dashboard, the death toll in the county has risen to 173, one more death than yesterday's count.

Posted 12:55 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 45,763 positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,292 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County now has 1,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health states that Lancaster County has 104 deaths related to COVID-19. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline yesterday that the county has actually seen 172 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 175,602 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 44,366 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 2,195 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,703 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/29/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 44,366 total cases statewide • 2,195 deaths statewide• 170,518 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 29, 2020

The Department of Health has reported that 103 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, but county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 170 deaths.

So far, 170,517 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- President Donald Trump announced that he would not be extending national social distancing guidelines. The Associated Press reports that more people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 than Americans who died in the Vietnam War.

- Lancaster County school districts could lose more than $46 million in local revenue next year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statewide public schools group.

