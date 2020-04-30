Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the latest information.
President Trump announced he would not be extending the national social distancing efforts that expire today. Do you think it's too soon?
Posted 8:33 p.m.
According to the Lancaster County dashboard, the death toll in the county has risen to 173, one more death than yesterday's count.
Posted 12:55 p.m.
Pennsylvania now has 45,763 positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,292 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Lancaster County now has 1,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health states that Lancaster County has 104 deaths related to COVID-19. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline yesterday that the county has actually seen 172 COVID-19 deaths.
To date, 175,602 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
Posted 7:15 a.m.
As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 44,366 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
To date, 2,195 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.
Lancaster County has 1,703 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Department of Health has reported that 103 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, but county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 170 deaths.
So far, 170,517 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
What to know for today
- President Donald Trump announced that he would not be extending national social distancing guidelines. The Associated Press reports that more people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 than Americans who died in the Vietnam War.
- Lancaster County school districts could lose more than $46 million in local revenue next year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statewide public schools group.