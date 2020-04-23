Mask stands

Masks of many colors were sold at a farm on Reidenbach Road just south of Rt. 322 in Earl Township Friday, April 17, 2020. Stands selling homemade masks have popped up along Rt. 322 and Rt. 23 near New Holland this week.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information. Check back for the latest updates.

Posted 12:17 p.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 37,053 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state is also up to 1,394 deaths.

Lancaster County has 1,359 positive cases of COVID-19, and 72 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

However, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline yesterday that the county has seen 126 deaths.

So far, 142,061 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 35,684 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that 1,622 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

Lancaster County has now seen 1,326 cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that Lancaster County has actually seen 126 deaths.

So far, Pa. has 136,272 negative cases of COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Last night, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a gradual plan for opening Pennsylvania back up to its "new normal." Here is what each stage means.

- Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who oversees southern York County and the entirety of Lancaster County, has said that it's not too early to reopen some businesses.

- Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace is emerging as a visible, informed leader during COVID-19 shutdown.

- It's up in the air whether public pools in Lancaster County will open this summer.

- Yesterday afternoon, Lancaster County's Board of Commissioners talked taxes, COVID-19 data and plexiglass.

- Nepali residents are working to get correct information on census, COVID-19 to communities.

- During shutdown, Lancaster County theaters continue entertaining audiences online.

