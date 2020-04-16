Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information comes along. Be sure to check back for the latest COVID-19 news.

Pa. is up to 27,375 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 707 deaths related to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 970 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the department of health.

Though the state reports that Lancaster County has seen 33 COVID-19 deaths, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has seen 72 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday night.

So far, 113,735 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday morning, 26,490 Pa. residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

The state has also reported 647 deaths related to COVID-19.

In Lancaster County, there are 914 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 29 deaths, according to the state department of health.

However, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who has been giving reporters at LNP | LancasterOnline the latest real-time death count update, Lancaster County has actually seen 72 deaths from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 111,094 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf created a task force to address how COVID-19 affects minorities, after nationwide studies determined that minority and vulnerable communities may be hit harder with the virus.

- Workers and shoppers in Pa. will now be expected to wear masks in buildings, according to Gov. Wolf's administration. Businesses are required to enforce the ruling, and are told to deny entry for someone who refuses.

- There were 14% more gun-related background checks compared to this time last year in Pa.

- Food pantries in Lancaster County say they're remaining well-stocked despite long lines and diminishing supplies.

- Fifteen Lancaster County nursing homes have now publicly reported cases of COVID-19.

- A Lancaster County Prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, making them the first prisoner to test positive. There were two staff members at Lancaster County Prison who also tested positive for the virus.

- Running low on toilet paper? Many people in Lancaster County are embracing bidets.

