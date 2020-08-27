Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 2:31 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 131,156 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,635 total deaths from COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 8/27/20 at 12:00 am):• 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 131,156 total cases statewide • 7,635 deaths statewide• 1,471,765 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 27, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 6,578 total cases and 429 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,471,765 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 8:20 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 130,536 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,624 total deaths from COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 8/26/20 at 12:00 am):• 501 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 130,536 total cases statewide • 7,624 deaths statewide• 1,457,642 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 26, 2020

Lancaster County had seen 6,547 total cases and 429 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 404 total deaths.

To date, 1,457,642 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

