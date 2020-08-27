Millersville move in
Millersville University first year student Anthony Rodriguez, left, of Landisville; is helped by his guardians Barb Wolf, center, and Jim Moster as he moves in at South Village Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 8:20 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 130,536 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,624 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 6,547 total cases and 429 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 404 total deaths.

To date, 1,457,642 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

