Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 2:34 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 122,212 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,409 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 6,099 total cases and 418 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,288,873 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:07 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 121,130 total positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,385 people in Pa. have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,028 positive cases and 417 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Wednesday night that the county has seen 398 total deaths.

To date, 1,271,976 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

