UK says 50M masks unusable over safety concerns

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 115,714 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 7,244 deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 5,725 total cases and 408 total deaths from COVID-19.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday night that the county has officially seen 390 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,169,011 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

