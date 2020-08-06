Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:55 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 115,714 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 7,244 deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 5,725 total cases and 408 total deaths from COVID-19.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday night that the county has officially seen 390 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,169,011 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next