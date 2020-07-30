Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more information.

Posted 2:50 p.m.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll in the county is currently at 382.

Posted 2:10 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 111,078 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 7,176 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,488 total cases to date and 406 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,088,859 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:56 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 110,218 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,162 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had officially seen 5,414 total cases and 405 total deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says on the coroner's office's dashboard that the county has actually seen 381 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,073,863 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

