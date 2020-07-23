Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 12:23 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 104,358 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,079 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,190 total cases to date and 395 total deaths to date.

To date, Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19

Posted 7:15 a.m.

Lancaster County has seen 5,158 total cases as of Wednesday morning, and 393 total deaths.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni said that the county has seen 379 total COVID-19 deaths, according to the coroner office's dashboard. He later confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that there had been no new deaths.

To date, 968,081 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

