Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 103,396 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also confirmed 7,063 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.

Lancaster County has seen 5,158 total cases as of Wednesday morning, and 393 total deaths.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni said that the county has seen 379 total COVID-19 deaths, according to the coroner office's dashboard. He later confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that there had been no new deaths.

To date, 968,081 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

