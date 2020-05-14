Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.
Posted 11:51 a.m.
Pennsylvania now has 59,636 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state has also confirmed 4,218 deaths related to COVID-19.
Lancaster County now has 2,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 183 deaths, according to the DOH.
Please wear a cloth face mask to help slow the spread of #COVID19 😷. Don't forget—wearing a face mask doesn't replace social distancing. Continue to keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others ↔️. pic.twitter.com/vwdrZ4Rjfn— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 14, 2020
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that the county has actually seen 247 deaths.
To date, 251,559 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
Posted 7:10 a.m.
As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 58,698 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state has also seen 3,943 deaths related to COVID-19.
The state department of health also reported that Lancaster County has 2,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths.
#COVID19 Update (as of 5/13/20 at 12:00 am):• 707 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 58,698 total cases statewide • 3,943 deaths statewide• 244,171 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 13, 2020
So far, 224,171 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
What to know for today
- Commissioners and residents clashed at yesterday's commissioner's meeting. Some residents supported the notion while others wondered why we were trying to reopen so early.
- Highway traffic has dropped significantly in Lancaster County.
- As Lancaster County rushes to reopen, the county still has twice the amount of cases required for the state to consider it for the yellow phase.
- Lancaster County has received 18 doses of remdesivir, a rare medicine that has been used in aiding with COVID-19 recovery.