Editor's note: This story wiil be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 6:59 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 79,818 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 6,319 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County now has 3,830 positive cases and 336 deaths, says the state department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that the county has seen 326 virus-related deaths.

To date, 533,013 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

