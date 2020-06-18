mask social distance wash hands COVID-19 safety graphic

The department posted this image June 3, 2020, with the caption: "#COVID19 is still here + still very contagious. Please continue to take action to slow the spread:

  • wear a cloth mask in public
  • avoid close contact with others
  • wash your hands often"
Editor's note: This story wiil be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 79,818 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 6,319 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County now has 3,830 positive cases and 336 deaths, says the state department of health. 

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that the county has seen 326 virus-related deaths.

To date, 533,013 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

