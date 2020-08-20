Masks July 2
A bicyclist wears a mask while riding along East Orange Street in Lancaster city Thursday, July 2, 2020. Widespread mask-wearing, social distancing and science are our best weapons against COVID-19.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 126,149 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,523 total deaths from COVID-19 throughout the state.

Lancaster County has seen 6,287 total cases and 425 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,368,318 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

