Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 126,149 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,523 total deaths from COVID-19 throughout the state.

Lancaster County has seen 6,287 total cases and 425 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,368,318 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

