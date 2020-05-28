Editor's note: This article will update throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 6:58 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, 69,417 Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reported that 5,265 virus-related deaths have happened in the state.

Lancaster County has 3,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 282 virus-related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 285deaths.

So far, 349,990 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Are the new CDC guidelines for school reopenings feasible to implement in the fall? Not really, say Lancaster County school officials.

- Counties in the yellow phase can start to offer limited outdoor dining options starting next week. Lancaster County is slated to move to the yellow phase Friday, June 5.

- A 25-year-old man with disabilities is the youngest in the county to succumb to COVID-19. The man's identity has not been released, but county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that he was a long-term resident at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township.

