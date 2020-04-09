Editor's note: This story will be updated with new information as it comes along. Be sure to check back for the latest update.

Posted 11:46 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 18,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

There have been 338 deaths caused by complications with COVID-19, the health department reports.

Of the 18,228 cases, 596 are in Lancaster County.

Seventeen people are reported dead in Lancaster County from complications with COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline today that the county is actually at 31 COVID-19 deaths.

So far, 87,374 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 11:35 a.m.

Gov. Wolf on Thursday will order that Pennsylvania schools stay closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to sources familiar with the governor’s decision.

Wolf’s announcement comes as a growing number of states have shut down schools for the year amid the continued outbreak.

The governor had previously said that Pennsylvania schools would be closed indefinitely — an extended shutdown that began when Wolf on March 13 ordered schools closed for two weeks.

Let us know how you're feeling about the announcement.

Posted 10:54 a.m.

Outdoor tents at two locations that serve as swab sites for COVID-19 tests will close at noon today — Thursday, April 9 — because of inclement weather and high winds in the forecast, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC said.

The health systems partnered to open tents outside Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city at 650 N. Prince St., where they're running operations separately.

LG Health also has a swab tent at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

All those tents will stop operations today at noon.

Posted 8:50 a.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Over 16.6 million people have filed for some type of jobless aid or unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

Three days ago, officials announced that Pennsylvania had seen unemployment claims reaching 1.1 million, or a sixth of the workforce in the state, reports the Associated Press.

Posted 8:42 a.m.

Thirty-one residents in Lancaster County have died from complications relating to COVID-19, county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Thursday morning.

Posted 7:00 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 16,239 positive cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state has also reported 310 deaths.

Lancaster County has 561 cases and 16 deaths, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni, however, confirmed to a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county was up to 29 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

So far, 82,299 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

What to know for today

- Some auto insurance companies are offering discounts and refunds on coverage, due to drivers not leaving the house as much.

- The conversation around a Lancaster County Health Department has restarted. Currently, the county does not have a local health department.

- Need some plants? Here are several county stores still open for pickup or delivery.

- Three Lancaster County Government employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

What to read next