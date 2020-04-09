Editor's note: This story will be updated with new information as it comes along. Be sure to check back for the latest update.

Posted 8:50 a.m.

Over 16.6 million people have filed for some type of jobless aid or unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

Three days ago, officials announced that Pennsylvania had seen unemployment claims reaching 1.1 million, or a sixth of the workforce in the state, reports the Associated Press.

Posted 8:42 a.m.

Thirty-one residents in Lancaster County have died from complications relating to COVID-19, county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Thursday morning.

Posted 7:00 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 16,239 positive cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state has also reported 310 deaths.

Lancaster County has 561 cases and 16 deaths, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni, however, confirmed to a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county was up to 29 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

So far, 82,299 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

What to know for today

- Some auto insurance companies are offering discounts and refunds on coverage, due to drivers not leaving the house as much.

- The conversation around a Lancaster County Health Department has restarted. Currently, the county does not have a local health department.

- Need some plants? Here are several county stores still open for pickup or delivery.

- Three Lancaster County Government employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

