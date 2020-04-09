Editor's note: This story will be updated with new information as it comes along. Be sure to check back for the latest update.

Posted 7:00 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 16,239 positive cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state has also reported 310 deaths.

Lancaster County has 561 cases and 16 deaths, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni, however, confirmed to a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county was up to 29 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

So far, 82,299 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

What to know for today

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Some auto insurance companies are offering discounts and refunds on coverage, due to drivers not leaving the house as much.

- The conversation around a Lancaster County Health Department has restarted. Currently, the county does not have a local health department.

- Need some plants? Here are several county stores still open for pickup or delivery.

- Three Lancaster County Government employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

What to read next