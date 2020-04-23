Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information. Check back for the latest updates.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 35,684 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that 1,622 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

Lancaster County has now seen 1,326 cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that Lancaster County has actually seen 126 deaths.

So far, Pa. has 136,272 negative cases of COVID-19.

- Last night, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a gradual plan for opening Pennsylvania back up to its "new normal." Here is what each stage means.

- Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who oversees southern York County and the entirety of Lancaster County, has said that it's not too early to reopen some businesses.

- Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace is emerging as a visible, informed leader during COVID-19 shutdown.

- It's up in the air whether public pools in Lancaster County will open this summer.

- Yesterday afternoon, Lancaster County's Board of Commissioners talked taxes, COVID-19 data and plexiglass.

- Nepali residents are working to get correct information on census, COVID-19 to communities.

- During shutdown, Lancaster County theaters continue entertaining audiences online.

