Editor's note: This article will update throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 1:04 p.m.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that 291 county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

This is six more deaths than yesterday's count. Four of the six happened in nursing homes, and the other two were in the hospital, Diamantoni said.

Posted 12:02 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 70,042 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 5,373 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,056 positive cases of COVID-19, just 25 more than yesterday's total.

The state department of health also reports 286 virus-related deaths in Lancaster County. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says there are 285 virus deaths as of Wednesday night.

To date, 357,804 have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Posted 6:58 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, 69,417 Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reported that 5,265 virus-related deaths have happened in the state.

Lancaster County has 3,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 282 virus-related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 285 deaths.

So far, 349,990 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Are the new CDC guidelines for school reopenings feasible to implement in the fall? Not really, say Lancaster County school officials.

- Counties in the yellow phase can start to offer limited outdoor dining options starting next week. Lancaster County is slated to move to the yellow phase Friday, June 5.

- A 25-year-old man with disabilities is the youngest in the county to succumb to COVID-19. The man's identity has not been released, but county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that he was a long-term resident at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township.

