Posted 11:45 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 65,392 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports 4,869 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County now has 2,690 cases of COVID-19, 91 more cases than yesterday's total, according to the Pa. Department of Health. To date, 12,916 county residents have tested negative for the virus.

The Pa. Health Department reports that Lancaster County has seen 269 deaths, which is four short of county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's count. The new virus-related deaths put Lancaster County at a death-per-capita rate of 49.5 per 100,000 residents.

To date, 303,514 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:53 a.m.

As of Wednesday evening, 64,412 Pa. residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department of health also reports 4,767 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania residents.

In Lancaster County, 2,599 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 12,442 people have tested negative.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/20/20 at 12:00 am):• 746 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 64,412 total cases statewide • 4,767 deaths statewide• 293,244 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 20, 2020

According to the Pa. Health Department, Lancaster County has seen 266 deaths from COVID-19, which raises our death-per-capita rate to 48.9 per 100,000.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has seen 273 deaths, which would make the county's actual death-per-capita rate 50.2 per 100,000.

To date, 293,244 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow. Here's what you can expect in Lancaster County and beyond.

- Lancaster County is moving closer to contact tracing and an economic recovery plan. The board of commissioners approved contracts with Lancaster General Health and the Lancaster Chamber of Economic Development to carry out those measures.

- Dentists are resuming non-emergency dental care this week, sans the waiting room. Both patients and employees are screened before dental work begins.

- Highmark will extend its special coverage of COVID-19 costs through Sept. 30.

- Has your summer event been canceled? Let us know.

