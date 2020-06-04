mask social distance wash hands COVID-19 safety graphic

The department posted this image June 3, 2020, with the caption: "#COVID19 is still here + still very contagious. Please continue to take action to slow the spread:

  • wear a cloth mask in public
  • avoid close contact with others
  • wash your hands often"
 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 updates.

Posted 7:03 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 73,405 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 5,742 deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,267 positive cases of the virus, as well as 310 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday that the county has seen 302 deaths. 

To date, 408,269 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next

Tags