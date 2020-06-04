Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 updates.

Pennsylvania now has 73,405 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 5,742 deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,267 positive cases of the virus, as well as 310 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday that the county has seen 302 deaths.

To date, 408,269 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

