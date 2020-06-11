Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:09 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had 76,846 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also confirmed that 6,062 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 3,600 virus cases and 322 virus-related deaths.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the county has actually seen 315 virus deaths.

To date, 466,964 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

