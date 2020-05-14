Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 58,698 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 3,943 deaths related to COVID-19.

The state department of health also reported that Lancaster County has 2,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that the county has seen 247 deaths.

So far, 224,171 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Commissioners and residents clashed at yesterday's commissioner's meeting. Some residents supported the notion while others wondered why we were trying to reopen so early.

- Highway traffic has dropped significantly in Lancaster County.

- As Lancaster County rushes to reopen, the county still has twice the amount of cases required for the state to consider it for the yellow phase.

- Lancaster County has received 18 doses of remdesivir, a rare medicine that has been used in aiding with COVID-19 recovery.

