Mask stands

Masks packaged in plastic bags complete with a verse of scripture, attached to a line with clothespins to catch the eye of passing motorists. in front of a home in the 2600 block of Division Highway in Earl township Friday, April 17, 2020. Stands selling homemade masks have popped up along Rt. 322 and Rt. 23 near New Holland this week.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 58,698 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

The state has also seen 3,943 deaths related to COVID-19.

The state department of health also reported that Lancaster County has 2,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that the county has seen 247 deaths.

So far, 224,171 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

Sign up for our newsletter

- Commissioners and residents clashed at yesterday's commissioner's meeting. Some residents supported the notion while others wondered why we were trying to reopen so early.

- Highway traffic has dropped significantly in Lancaster County.

- As Lancaster County rushes to reopen, the county still has twice the amount of cases required for the state to consider it for the yellow phase.

- Lancaster County has received 18 doses of remdesivir, a rare medicine that has been used in aiding with COVID-19 recovery.

What to read next

Tags