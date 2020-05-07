Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 51,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,106 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County is reported to have 2,041 cases and 145 deaths, according to the state's department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that Lancaster County has seen 209 deaths.

So far, 204,495 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Republican legislators want more power over how long the state of emergency lasts in Pa., saying that the Wolf Administration has too much power over the situation.

- The New York Times wrote several vignettes on what it's like to have COVID-19. Some likened it to having an anvil on their chest.

- An OBGYN who delivered what felt like half of Lancaster County succumbed to COVID-19.

- There are signs of hope that COVID-19 is slowing in Lancaster County and across the state.

- Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace told surrounding county officials to "stop playing the blame game" with nursing homes Tuesday afternoon. “Nursing homes are not holding us hostage.”

