Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 1:48 p.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf will announce a second wave of counties that will progress from "red" to "yellow" Friday, he said during a news conference today.

As Wolf announces which counties will be included, the first wave of 24 counties will enter the "yellow" stage tomorrow, including: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren counties.

Posted 1:40 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Thursday afternoon that Lancaster County has seen 218 deaths, nine up from yesterday's 209.

The nine new deaths all happened in nursing homes, with people aged 68 to 102, Dr. Diamantoni said.

Posted 11:48 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 52,915 cases of COVID-19 and 3,416 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state department reports that Lancaster has 2,070 cases and 161 deaths.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Wednesday night that Lancaster County has seen 209 deaths.

So far, 209,873 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has 51,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,106 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County is reported to have 2,041 cases and 145 deaths, according to the state's department of health.

So far, 204,495 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Republican legislators want more power over how long the state of emergency lasts in Pa., saying that the Wolf Administration has too much power over the situation.

- The New York Times wrote several vignettes on what it's like to have COVID-19. Some likened it to having an anvil on their chest.

- An OBGYN who delivered what felt like half of Lancaster County succumbed to COVID-19.

- There are signs of hope that COVID-19 is slowing in Lancaster County and across the state.

- Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace told surrounding county officials to "stop playing the blame game" with nursing homes Tuesday afternoon. “Nursing homes are not holding us hostage.”

